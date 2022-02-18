BSEB Paper Leak: Bihar Board Matric Questions Of Math Allegedly Leaked On Day-1 Of Exam

BSEB Matric exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) began the matriculation exam from Thursday, February 17, 2022. On February 17, the students took the Mathematics exam. However, it is being speculated that the Bihar Board Maths paper has been leaked. BSEB through official notice announced that during the first shift of the exam on Thursday, picture of question paper or few questions have been leaked on social media. The Motihari District officer have been told to look into this matter. Other details related to BSEB matric paper leak has not been released yet and is awaited. According to reports, the question paper was leaked just before the Class 10 Maths exam began in the first shift. The report claimed that the question paper was going viral on WhatsApp and other social medias.

To be noted that on the exam dates the exams are being conducted in two shifts. The morning or first shift begins at 9:30 am and continues till 12:45 pm and the second shift begins at 1:45 pm and continues till 5 pm. The exam day guidelines which candidates will have to follow are attached below.

Bihar Board Class 10th exam: Check exam day guidelines here