BSEB Paper Leak: Bihar Board Matric Questions Of Math Allegedly Leaked On Day-1 Of Exam

BSEB Paper leak: The mathematics exam question paper was leaked ahead of the exam on Feb 17, 2022. Board has acknowledged this and is looking into the matter.

BSEB

BSEB Matric exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) began the matriculation exam from Thursday, February 17, 2022. On February 17, the students took the Mathematics exam. However, it is being speculated that the Bihar Board Maths paper has been leaked. BSEB through official notice announced that during the first shift of the exam on Thursday, picture of question paper or few questions have been leaked on social media. The Motihari District officer have been told to look into this matter. Other details related to BSEB matric paper leak has not been released yet and is awaited.  According to reports, the question paper was leaked just before the Class 10 Maths exam began in the first shift. The report claimed that the question paper was going viral on WhatsApp and other social medias.

To be noted that on the exam dates the exams are being conducted in two shifts. The morning or first shift begins at 9:30 am and continues till 12:45 pm and the second shift begins at 1:45 pm and continues till 5 pm. The exam day guidelines which candidates will have to follow are attached below.

Bihar Board Class 10th exam: Check exam day guidelines here

  • It is mandatory to carry printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. Along with this, candidates will also have to carry their identity card along with them.
  • It is mandatory for everyone to undergo thermal screening at exam centre
  • Students will have to strictly follow all COVID guidelines like wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance
  • Students must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
  • Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet
  • The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets
