English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

BSEB releases Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2024 for theory, practical, internal assessments

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the link to download the admit card for Bihar board Class 10 exams. Check details here.

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Students outside Board Exam Centre | Image:PTI/ File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the link to download the admit card for Bihar board Class 10 exams, including internal assessment, practical, and theory exams. School heads can access the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, to download the admit cards. They are required to sign and stamp the admit cards, and schools must maintain a consolidated register containing information about students allotted the admit cards.

The internal assessment and practical exams for Bihar Class 10 annual secondary exams 2024 are scheduled from January 18 to 20, while the theory exams will take place from February 15 to 23. The board emphasizes the timely distribution of admit cards by school heads to ensure a smooth process for students during internal assessment, practical, and theory exams. Admit cards are valid only for students who have successfully passed the sent-up exams.

Advertisement

The BSEB underscores that heads of schools must ensure that the registration fees of the students are mandatorily deposited on the official portal. Furthermore, the board clarifies that students terminated by the Bihar education department due to continuous absence from classes will not be eligible to participate in the Bihar Annual Secondary Examination 2024. A request has been issued to District Education Officers not to include canceled nominations in the motivation test.

Advertisement

Additionally, the board has opened a fee payment portal for students with outstanding fees for the Class 10 board exam. School heads can make fee payments for students until January 20.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement