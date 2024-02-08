Advertisement

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the link to download the admit card for Bihar board Class 10 exams, including internal assessment, practical, and theory exams. School heads can access the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, to download the admit cards. They are required to sign and stamp the admit cards, and schools must maintain a consolidated register containing information about students allotted the admit cards.

The internal assessment and practical exams for Bihar Class 10 annual secondary exams 2024 are scheduled from January 18 to 20, while the theory exams will take place from February 15 to 23. The board emphasizes the timely distribution of admit cards by school heads to ensure a smooth process for students during internal assessment, practical, and theory exams. Admit cards are valid only for students who have successfully passed the sent-up exams.

The BSEB underscores that heads of schools must ensure that the registration fees of the students are mandatorily deposited on the official portal. Furthermore, the board clarifies that students terminated by the Bihar education department due to continuous absence from classes will not be eligible to participate in the Bihar Annual Secondary Examination 2024. A request has been issued to District Education Officers not to include canceled nominations in the motivation test.

Additionally, the board has opened a fee payment portal for students with outstanding fees for the Class 10 board exam. School heads can make fee payments for students until January 20.