The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the registration window for the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) exam 2024. Candidates aiming to apply for the Bihar STET exam 2024 can now fill out the application form by visiting the official website at bsebstet2024.com.

The exact Bihar STET exam date for 2024 will be announced on the official website in due course. While the total number of vacancies for Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary) teachers has not been disclosed yet by the exam authority.

Previously, the BSEB had initiated the registration process from December 12, 2023, to January 2, 2024. The deadline to pay the application fee for the BSEB STET exam 2024 has been set for March 1.

How to Apply for BSEB STET 2024 Exam

Candidates can follow these simple steps to complete the re-registration process for the Bihar STET exam 2024:

Visit the BSEB official website bsebstet2024.com. Click on the link to register for STET available on the homepage. Complete the registration process and proceed with the application. Fill out the form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

As for the application fees, candidates from the general, other backward classes (OBC), or economically weaker section (EWS) categories are required to pay Rs 960 for either paper 1 or paper 2. However, candidates opting for both papers will need to pay Rs 1,440 as a registration fee. On the other hand, applicants belonging to the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and person with disabilities (PwD) categories are subject to a fee of Rs 760 for a single paper and Rs 1,140 for both papers.

Eligibility Criteria for BSEB STET 2024 Exam

Age Limit: General category candidates should fall between 21 years old and 37 years old as of August 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations are applicable for female and other category candidates.

Educational Qualifications:

For Secondary Teachers (Paper 1): A bachelor's degree in a related subject with 50% marks and a BEd exam Passed or a master's degree in a related subject and BEd exam passed.

For Senior Secondary Teachers (Paper 2): A master's degree in a related subject with 50% marks and BEd, BA-BEd, BSc-BEd exam passed or a master's degree with a minimum of 45% marks.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and follow the instructions for a smooth application process for the Bihar STET exam 2024.

