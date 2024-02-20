Advertisement

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has officially announced the date for the release of the BSEH Admit Card 2024. Admit cards for the Haryana Board 10th and 12th examinations will be made available on February 20, 2024. Affiliated schools are required to access the admit cards through the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in, utilizing their User ID and password for the download process.

The Class 10 board examinations by the Haryana Board are scheduled to commence on February 27 and will conclude on March 26, 2024. Simultaneously, the Class 12 board examinations will take place from February 27 to April 2, 2024. Both examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm daily.

Advertisement

A total of 5,80,533 candidates are expected to participate in the Haryana Board Examinations across 1482 examination centers throughout the state. Among them, 3,03,869 candidates will take part in the Class 10 board exams, while 2,21,484 candidates will appear for the senior secondary examination.

Furthermore, approximately 55,190 candidates are set to participate in the open school examination across the state, encompassing 23,270 candidates from the Secondary (Open School) class and 31,910 candidates from the Senior Secondary (Open School) class. Candidates seeking additional information can refer to the official BSEH website.