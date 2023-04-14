BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th And 12th Special Exams Date Sheet Out, Check Here

BSEH Special Exams 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the datasheet for BSEH class 10th and 12th special board exams 2023. As per the schedule, BSEH Haryana Board special exams will begin on April 24. The exams will end on May 1 for class 10th students and May 4 for class 12th students. The exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

BSEH Special Exam is another chance for the students who could not appear in the Haryana Board classes 10th, 12th exams that were conducted in March. Candidates must note that the exam will be held only in Bhiwani.

Important Instructions