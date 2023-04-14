BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th And 12th Special Exams Date Sheet Out, Check Here

BSEH Special Exams 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the datasheet for BSEH class 10th and 12th special board exams 2023. As per the schedule, BSEH Haryana Board special exams will begin on April 24. The exams will end on May 1 for class 10th students and May 4 for class 12th students. The exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
BSEH Special Exam is another chance for the students who could not appear in the Haryana Board classes 10th, 12th exams that were conducted in March. Candidates must note that the exam will be held only in Bhiwani.
Important Instructions
- Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of an amanuensis who should be one class below the candidate taking the examination and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper.
- Candidates will bring their own Log., Trigonometry Tables & Stencils for Maps and can use color pencils for Science Subjects only.
- Private/Open School Candidates are advised to contact the Centre Supdt. for their practical exam’s date, time & place.
- Calculators (Simple/Scientific) & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination hall, if found those will be considered as use of Unfair means.
- In case of emergency, Please contact on Whatsapp No- 8816840349, PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Secondary (Acad.)-167, Sr. Secondary (Acad.)-296, Open School-387, Conduct Branch 161 & 175. 6 All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centers will be strictly adhered to by the candidates.
- Candidates will follow all instructions given in Admit Card.