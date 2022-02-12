Cancel Board Exams 2022: Students Urge SC To Provide Alternative Way Of Assessment

Cancel board exams 2022: In view of the COVID pandemic, the students of classes 10 and 12 are demanding the cancellation of offline examinations. Students belonging to the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, and NIOS to state boards like Maharashtra Board, Jharkhand Board, RBSE, etc., are raising their voices against offline Board examinations. Demanding the deferment of offline examinations, students of classes 10 and 12 have submitted a written petition to the Supreme Court seeking an alternative mode of assessment in place of offline examinations. In the petition submitted by the students, it has been alleged that the board has taken a hasty decision with regards to result declaration and conducting exams, hence causing trouble for many students.

Cancel board exams 2022: Students urges SC to provide an alternative way of assessment

Apart from seeking an alternative assessment in place of Board Exam 2022, the students are also demanding relief regarding the improvement examinations, seeking a postponement. Students who filed a petition with the court have been raising their voices in favor of cancelling board exams in 2022 or postponing them, and have informed the court that they are scared of the COVID pandemic. Although cases of the COVID pandemic are declining, many students have expressed concern that they still fear the risk of getting infected. Furthermore, students have argued that if all classes are held online, the examinations will be held offline as well. However, so far there has been no final decision passed by the Apex Court.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative