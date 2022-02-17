Cancel Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court To Hear Students' Plea On Feb 21

Cancel CBSE Board Exam: In view of the COVID pandemic, students from classes 10th and 12th have approached the Supreme Court seeking a deferment or alternative assessment to conduct the offline board examination for 2022. Now, the apex court will hear the plea seeking alternative assessment to evaluate Class 10, and 12 students in board exams on February 21, 2022. Students have filed this plea seeking the intervention of the court against the offline board exams that are scheduled to be held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards.

Students approach SC seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 Board exam 2022

The Supreme Court will make a decision on the deferment or shift of the offline board examination on February 21, 2022. It is to be mentioned here that class 10 and 12 students from more than 15 states have approached the apex court seeking an alternative assessment method for upcoming board exams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the board decided to evaluate students through alternative assessment criteria. No board exams were held, and students were given marks and percentages on the basis of the internal exams and a formula devised by the board. Along with CBSE, other boards also implemented the same passing method.

This year, however, the CBSE divided boards into two terms: Term 1 and Term 2.As per the schedule, the Term 2 examination will be held on April 26, 2022. CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022 has not been released yet, but it is likely to be released sometime soon on cbse.gov.in. Hundreds of thousands of students are demanding that the board exams be conducted in online mode or evaluate students through an alternative assessment method.

Image: Pixabay/ PTI