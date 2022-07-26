CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Apply For Marks Verification From Today, Here's Direct Link

CBSE Rechecking 10th 12th papers: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE's verification process of answer books for Classes 10 and 12 has started today July 26, 2022. All those students who are unhappy with their results or have doubts regarding the correction can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets by visiting the official websites of CBSE - cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.The revaluation of answer books has started today, which is applicable for term 2 papers only. This verification on process is for the examination results of the 10th and 12th that were released on July 22, 2022.

CBSE results marks verification

Candidates applying for verification of marks will receive the outcome of verification in the same login account from where she/he has applied for verification. In case of any change in marks (increase/decrease), candidates will be informed about it.

Applying to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book

Only those candidates who have applied for verification of marks online in a manner as prescribed above will be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Any application submitted on behalf of the students and also the incomplete application form will be rejected.

Re-evaluation of evaluated answer books

Only those candidates who have applied for and obtained a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to the questions.

CBSE 10th | 12th Re-evaulation: Check important dates

Candidates can apply for the verification of marks from Tuesday, July 26 to Thursday, July 28, 2022, till 11:59 p.m. Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 per subject if they apply for verification of marks.

For obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, students can apply online from August 8 to August 9 at 11:59 pm to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. The fee for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book is Rs 700 per answer book.

For revaluation of the answer sheets, candidates can apply between August 13 and August 14, 2022, till 11:59 p.m. The fee for the evaluation of the answer key is Rs 100 per question.

Here's how to apply for re-evaluation of answer books

Step 1. To apply for re-evaluation of answer books, candidates are required to visit the official CBSE website.

Step 2. Then, on the homepage, find the re-evaluation link and tap on it.

Step 3. Candidates must read the instructions for re-evaluation of answer scripts carefully before proceeding.

Step 4. Now, apply for re-evaluation by entering the required credentials.

Step 5. Then, pay the application fee of Rs 500 for the re-evaluation of copies.

Step 6. Candidates are then required to submit the request.

Step 7: CBSE will share the resolution in due course of time.

Here's direct link to apply for CBSE paper re-evaluation - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative