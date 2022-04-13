CBSE 10th, 12th Topper's Answer Sheets Expected To Be Released Soon On Cbse.gov.in

CBSE Topper Answer Sheet: CBSE Term The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the answer sheets of the toppers on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The answer key will be released on the website after the declaration of the 10th and 12th term 1 examinations in 2022. This year, the Board released term 1 (10th and 12th) results via offline mode, and it is speculated that the Board will send mark sheets for the final term 2 examinations to schools via offline mode.

Here's how to Download

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the CBSE board - cbse.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, click the on "Pareeksha" tab and then click on the "Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021–2022."

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their user id, password, and security pin to log in.

Step 4: The CBSE Term 2 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5:Download and take the printout of the answer key.

The Class 10, 12 term 2 examinations are scheduled to begin on April 26, 2022. The CBSE has also issued hall tickets for the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha portal, the CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by schools through the official website of the board - cbse.gov.in.

This year, CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier, and term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answers, and long-answer type questions. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours. Students can practise the sample papers for term 2 exams and previous year papers that are available on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

