CBSE 10th Result Expected By July 4, Class 12th Result By July 14; Here's How To Check

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Lakhs of students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the 10th and 12th results of 2022. Earlier, it was expected that the CBSE Results 2022 would be released in the month of June, however, latest reports claims that the CBSE Results will be announced next month. However, till now, there has been no official update regarding the declaration of the CBSE 10th result 2022 and CBSE 12th result, but it is expected that the CBSE 10th result will be released in the first week of July while class 12 results are expected to be released by the second week of July.

According to reports, the Class 10 evaluation process is over and the Class 12 evaluation process is still pending at a few centres. Reports say that Term 1 and Term 2 weightage has not been decided as yet either. It is expected that Class 12th results will be released by July 10 and Class 10 Results will be announced by July 4, 2022.

List of websites to check CBSE Term 2 Result

cbseresults.nic.in results.gov.in digilocker.gov.in

Here's how to download CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard

Step 1: To download the CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022."

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials such as your roll number.

Step 4: Your CBSE Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark the sheet on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: PTI/ Reperesentative)