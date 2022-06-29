CBSE 10th Result Expected By July 4, Class 12th Result By July 14; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Lakhs of students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the 10th and 12th results of 2022. Earlier, it was expected that the CBSE Results 2022 would be released in the month of June, however, latest reports claims that the CBSE Results will be announced next month. However, till now, there has been no official update regarding the declaration of the CBSE 10th result 2022 and CBSE 12th result, but it is expected that the CBSE 10th result will be released in the first week of July while class 12 results are expected to be released by the second week of July.
According to reports, the Class 10 evaluation process is over and the Class 12 evaluation process is still pending at a few centres. Reports say that Term 1 and Term 2 weightage has not been decided as yet either. It is expected that Class 12th results will be released by July 10 and Class 10 Results will be announced by July 4, 2022.