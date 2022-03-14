Last Updated:

CBSE 12th Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared Today

CBSE Class 12th result 2022 can be released anytime soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10th Term-1 Results. Here is how students can get the CBSE 12th term 1 results 2022. Here is all you need to know about it.

cbse

Image: Shutterstock

12:10 IST, March 14th 2022
CBSE 12th result 2022 likely to be released soon

With CBSE releasing the class 10th result, class 12 students have become more eager to check their results too. No official information has been released by the Board, however, it is being said that the result will be released on Monday in second half.

12:10 IST, March 14th 2022
CBSE class 12th result 2022: Check result release date and time

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the inter term 1 result anytime soon. However, no official notification has been released by the Board about the same. It has been reported that the result can be out on Monday, March 14, 2022.

