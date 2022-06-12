CBSE Asks Affiliated Schools To Submit List Of Candidates For 2022-23 Session Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all the affiliated schools to submit a list of candidates (LOC) for Class 10, and 12 board exams for the 2022-23 session. According to the official notice issued by CBSE, the data collection for eligible candidates through LOC will begin on June 16 and CBSE-affiliated schools will be required to submit LOC through the e-pariksha link provided on the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in. August 31 is the last date to submit LOC without a late fee.

“Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board’s examination in session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online process of submission of LOC,” the CBSE notification added.

CBSE Board Exam 2022-23 | Guidelines for principals/schools

As per the official notice, students sponsored are their own regular and bona fide students only.

No bonafide student's name is left unsponsored.

Students are not from any unauthorized/unaffiliated schools

Students are regularly attending classes in your school

Students are not registered with any other School Education Board in addition to CBSE.

The students are eligible for appearing in Board's Examination for Classes 10 and 12 as per provisions of Examination Byelaws.

In the case of students of Class-12, it may be specifically ensured that the students have passed their class 10 examination from a recognized School Education Board only.

CBSE Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) data should be submitted by schools before the deadline. Any correction or modification done by schools will be observed by the Regional Officers of CBSE, the board said.

"It is mandatory for every affiliated school to follow the examination Bye-laws of the Board mutatis mutandis," the notice read.



