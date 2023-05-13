CBSE Begins Free Tele-counselling After Class 10, 12 Results; Check Helpline Number Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the post-result counselling services today for the students who got their Class 10, 12 results yesterday. CBSE declared the class 10th and 12th results 2023 on May 12. A total of 38 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE exam 2023.

“With the announcement of CBSE Results, CBSE will start psychological service from 13 May, 2023 and continue till 27 May, 2023 from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm (Monday to Saturday),” the official notice reads.

Students who want to avail of CBSE counselling service can dial a toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in India. This toll-free number offers centralised access to CBSE tele-counselling helpline, information and tips that can be helpful for parents and students. The counsellors will also help them deal with result-related anxiety or stress.

What is the CBSE Helpline Number for tele-counselling?

1800-11-8004

Who are the CBSE Counsellors?

Psychologists, trained counsellors, 59 principals and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be available for the students through the tele helpline or counselling services. Out of these, 53 are from India, and six experts are from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

CBSE Results 2023

CBSE Results were declared on May 12. A total of 87.33% of students passed the CBSE class 12 exams. A total of 93.12% of the students passed CBSE class 10 exams. This year 1.34 lakh candidates have been placed under the compartment category for class 10th. The exam will be conducted in July. A total of 1,25,705 students will have to appear for the CBSE Class 12th compartmental exams. The students can improve their scores through this exam.