CBSE Board Exam 2022: Board Issues Public Advisory Regarding Term 2 Exam

CBSE Board Exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education has till now not released the dates for CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. Since the speculations on CBSE Term 1 result and CBSE 10th, 12th syllabus is roaming around the internet, Board on January 3 issued a public advisory. The advisory warns everyone of misleading news. The board in the notice highlighted the fact that everyone should only consult the official website cbse.gov.in.

Official notice: Highlights

Official notice released by CBSE reads, "It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams. It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular."

The notice further reads, "Public is therefore advised to only check official website https://www.cbse.gov.in for latest and authentic information."

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022

The Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for classes 10, 12 are scheduled to be conducted in March/April, 2022. Fake information is being circulated online related to class 10, 12 syllabus, exam dates and result. Taking into account the newly issued Public Advisory, students and stakeholders are informed that CBSE has not released any information on board exam dates and syllabus.

CBSE extends registration deadline for class 9 and 11

In view of the prevailing situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for registration of students for classes 9 and 11 for the session 2021–2022. The Board took this decision as some schools and parents were facing problems in completing the registration procedure due to the present COVID situation faced by the nation. According to the official notice issued by the CBSE, "It has come to the notice of the Board that some schools and parents are facing difficulties in completing the registration process for students in classes 9 and 11 due to prevailing conditions. Looking into the problem faced by the students and parents, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of registration data."