CBSE Board Exam Paper Leaked? Board Shares An Important Notice, Check Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, February 27 noted that several misleading and false information is being circulated through social media platforms regarding the Class 10 and 12 board exams. The board has warned the students and other people who are indulged in spreading rumours about the paper leak. It added that strict action will be taken against such people.

Through a public alert, the board said, “It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements are regularly spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms about paper leak or claiming to have access to question papers of 2023 exams.”

It added, “These persons, groups and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities create confusion and panic among the students and public.”

Strict punishment for those spreading rumours

According to officials, the CBSE is actively searching for those people who are spreading fake news and rumours. If identified, the person will be given strict punishment by the board in accordance with the law.

The public alert notice, read, “CBSE is regularly intimating Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news using social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act.”

The board also mentioned that students spreading rumours and fake news about CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will be considered by the CBSE to have practised unfair means and take action as per the rules and under sections of IPC.

The board has also appealed to the parents to guide their wards not to believe such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of Board examinations.