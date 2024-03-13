Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:59 IST
CBSE Class 10 exam concludes; CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2024 To Be Declared by This Date
Reports indicate that the CBSE class 10th results 2024 are likely to be announced in the first week of May 2024. Check tentative result date here.
- Education
- 2 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has wrapped up the Class 10 exams today. Now, all eyes are on CBSE Board Exam Results 2024. Reports indicate that the CBSE 10th results are likely to be announced in the first week of May 2024. In the previous academic year, the CBSE Class 10 exams took place from February 14 to March 21, and the results were declared on May 12. Following a similar timeline, candidates can expect their CBSE Board Exam Results 2024 by May 8, 2024.
To access their results, students can visit the official CBSE website or utilize the DigiLocker application. The results will be presented in a 9-point grading system. Official mark sheets will be distributed by the board a few months after the successful completion of the exams.
The final paper of the CBSE Class 10 exams, covering AI, IT, and Computer Applications, concluded on March 13 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm across the country and abroad. Impressively, over 39 lakh students participated in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams this year, including students from 26 other countries where CBSE schools are located.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 practical exams commenced on January 1, 2024, and extended until February 15, 2024. The annual CBSE board examinations for Classes X and XII started on February 15, 2024, and are expected to wrap up by April 10, 2024.
Students are advised to stay informed by regularly checking the official CBSE website for the latest updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.
Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:59 IST
