CBSE Board Exams 2022: Guidelines For Conducting Practical Examinations Issued

CBSE board exam practical 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education has issued guidelines for conducting practical examinations for classes 10th and 12th. The practical examination shall be conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines. Guidelines highlight that the bifurcation of Term I and Term II shall be kept in mind while making preparations and planning for practicals.

Here is the direct link to check CBSE board exam practical 2022 guidelines

CBSE Board exams 2022: Check important dates here

Practical examinations or internal assessments will be conducted from March 2, 2022. Official notice reads, “Last date will be 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board.”

The marks of practical examination should be uploaded from March 2, 2022

Official notification reads, “While uploading the marks, school, the internal examiner and the external examiner shall ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded. Schools and examiners shall. While uploading marks, also keep in mind maximum marks allotted for internal assessment fo Term II as per guidelines issued by CBSE.

For the private candidates, no practical examination would be conducted. The marks would be carried forward from the result 2020-21. Private candidates are not required to appear for any practical examination. As for private candidates who appeared for the examination before 2020-21, the marks would be given on pro-rata basis.

Answer books would be supplied by the regional offices and the schools are to ensure that they are filled correctly. Examiners would be assigned by CBSE and schools cannot make ‘alternative arrangement’. The schools would make internal examiner as well while the board would have an Observer and an External Examiner.

CBSE Term 1 results 2022 for class 10, 12 likely this week

The result for the Class 10 and 12 exams is likely to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this week. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the dates of release. Once the results are released, students can check their class 10, and 12 Term 1 results by visiting the official sites of CBSE - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Board exams 2022: Steps to check CBSE Term 1 Results 2022