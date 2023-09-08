CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10 12 Registration For Private Candidates To Begin On Sept 12

Quick links:
Central Board of Secondary Examination has announced that the online form submission for private candidates for the class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 will begin on September 12 and end on October 11. Candidates can register online at cbse.gov.in. The board has also released the categories of candidates who can apply as private candidates.
Check the official notice for more details by clicking here.
The examination fee for 5 subjects is Rs 1500 for Indian students. Rs 300 will be charged for each extra subject. Rs 300 will be charged for compartments, improvements, or additional subjects. For the practical exam, there will be a fee of Rs 150 each.
Private candidates must note that they can not choose subjects for which a practical exam is required. However, female students of Delhi can choose Home science subject with practicals. The candidates will have to choose subjects from the drop-down list only.
