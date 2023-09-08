Last Updated:

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10 12 Registration For Private Candidates To Begin On Sept 12

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registrations for private candidates of class 10, 12 will begin on September 12. See who can apply as private candidates for CBSE exam.

Nandini Verma
CBSE board exams 2024

Image: PTI/File


Central Board of Secondary Examination has announced that the online form submission for private candidates for the class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 will begin on September 12 and end on October 11. Candidates can register online at cbse.gov.in. The board has also released the categories of candidates who can apply as private candidates. 

Who can apply as a private candidate for CBSE board exams 2024?

  • Students who have been declared essential repeat in the result,
  • Students who have been placed in a compartment in the exam, 
  • Students who have been placed in compartment in 1st chance compartment exam, 
  • Failed/ essential repeat students of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, 
  • Passed out students of 2023 who wish to appear to improve their performance in one or more subjects, 
  • Passed out students of 2022, and 2023 who wish to appear in an additional subject etc.

Check the official notice for more details by clicking here. 

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Examination Fee for Private Candidates 

The examination fee for 5 subjects is Rs 1500 for Indian students. Rs 300 will be charged for each extra subject. Rs 300 will be charged for compartments, improvements, or additional subjects. For the practical exam, there will be a fee of Rs 150 each. 

