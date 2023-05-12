Last Updated:

CBSE Board Exams 2024 For Class 10, 12 From February 15 Next Year

The board exams for Class 10 and 12 for next year will begin from February 15, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The Ministry of Education has decided to announce exam schedules much in advance to sync the academic calendar and help students prepare for entrance exams. PTI GJS GJS DV DV

