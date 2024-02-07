English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:00 IST

CBSE Board Exams 2024 from Feb 15; Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards to be released next week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations next week.

Nandini Verma
CBSE admit card 2024 to be released next week
CBSE admit card 2024 to be released next week | Image:CBSE HQ /Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the upcoming weeks. Once released, candidates can access their hall tickets on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2024

  • Admit Card Release Date: The CBSE Board Admit Cards are expected to be released shortly.
  • Official Website: Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 board examinations are scheduled to commence on February 15 and conclude on March 13, 2024. Simultaneously, the Class 12 board examinations will also commence on February 15 but extend until April 2, 2024. Both examinations will be conducted in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all scheduled days.

Advertisement

CBSE Board Exams2024 admit card 2024 next week

The CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 will include essential information such as roll number, date of birth, name of the examination, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s/guardian’s name, name of the examination center, category of PwD (Persons with Disabilities), admit card ID, and subjects in which the candidate will appear, along with the date of the examination.

Advertisement

How to Download CBSE Board Admit Card 2024:

  1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "Pariksha Sangam" link available on the home page.
  3. Schools will need to select the schools link on the new page.
  4. Click on the "pre-exam activities" link.
  5. Then, click on the "CBSE Admit Card 2024" link.
  6. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  7. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  8. Verify the details, download the page, and keep a hard copy for further reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official CBSE website for the latest information regarding the release of admit cards and any additional details related to the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement