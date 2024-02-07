CBSE Board Exams 2024 from Feb 15; Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards to be released next week

Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the upcoming weeks. Once released, candidates can access their hall tickets on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2024

Admit Card Release Date: The CBSE Board Admit Cards are expected to be released shortly.

The CBSE Board Admit Cards are expected to be released shortly. Official Website: Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 board examinations are scheduled to commence on February 15 and conclude on March 13, 2024. Simultaneously, the Class 12 board examinations will also commence on February 15 but extend until April 2, 2024. Both examinations will be conducted in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all scheduled days.

Advertisement

CBSE Board Exams2024 admit card 2024 next week

The CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 will include essential information such as roll number, date of birth, name of the examination, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s/guardian’s name, name of the examination center, category of PwD (Persons with Disabilities), admit card ID, and subjects in which the candidate will appear, along with the date of the examination.

Advertisement

How to Download CBSE Board Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the "Pariksha Sangam" link available on the home page. Schools will need to select the schools link on the new page. Click on the "pre-exam activities" link. Then, click on the "CBSE Admit Card 2024" link. Enter the login details and click on submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details, download the page, and keep a hard copy for further reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official CBSE website for the latest information regarding the release of admit cards and any additional details related to the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.