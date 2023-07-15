CBSE Board Exams 2024 To Be Held From Feb 15 To April 10, Important Notice Issued

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the CBSE Board exams 2024. The board has announced that the annual board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15. The board in its official notice said that the exams will continue for around 55 days and will conclude on April 10.

The board also asked all the organizations holding any exams should keep in view the schedule of CBSE board exams to avoid any clash of dates. The board has sent the notice to various organisations like- UPSC, JoSAA, NTA, AICTE, Council of Architecture, Election Commission of India, Indian Nursing Council, CTET, Staff Selection Commission, and UGC.

CBSE Results

Central Board of Secondary Education conducted Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2023 between February 15 and April 5. CBSE 12th exam 2023 was held from February 15 to April 5. CBSE Class 10 or matric exams were conducted between February 15 and March 21. The CBSE results were declared on May 12. This year the overall pass percentage of the CBSE Class 12th board exam 2023 was 87.33% and 93.12% of students have passed the CBSE Class 10 exams.

This year, the pass percentage of class 10th results has recorded a dip of 1.28%. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40%. This year it is 93.12%. CBSE did not release the merit list this year. This has been decided to prevent unhealthy competition among students. CBSE has also avoided awarding first, second, or third divisions in the mark sheet. CBSE said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects.