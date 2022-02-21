CBSE, CISCE Board Exams: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Of Board Exams 2022 Cancellation

Cancel Board exams 2022: In view of the COVID pandemic, students from classes 10 and 12 approached the Supreme Court of India seeking deferment, cancellation, or alternative assessment for the offline board examination, which will be held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (CICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards. The Apex Court agreed to hear the plea on Monday. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana accepted the request made for the urgent listing of the writ petition that said, "the matter will now be heard before the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar."

The Supreme Court bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar heard the plea against holding board exams offline. Notably, this plea has been filed by students from 15 states seeking alternative assessment methods for upcoming board exams for classes 10 and 12 instead of holding the physical exam. Last year, several boards, including CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, and other state boards, decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Students were promoted to the next class on the basis of their internal exam marks.

It is to mention here that the writ petition, is filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, who seeks directions from the Court for the state boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS for cancellation or bring any internal assessment scheme. The petitioner stated in the Supreme Court writ petition that the Board remained a mute spectator to the current situation and did not take any action in relation to the examination and the declaration of the final result for crores of students in classes X and XII. The petitioner informed the court that some state boards have released the examination schedule and some are still waiting.

CJI: Okay this will be listed before Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench bench#SupremeCourt #boardexams2022 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 21, 2022

"The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behavior by the state government and other boards and are stressed and worried about their future and career," the plea said. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for class 10 and 12 terms 2 exams. The term 2 examinations will be held from April 26.

Image: Shutterstock