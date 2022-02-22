CBSE, CISCE Board Exams: SC To Hear Plea Of Board Exams 2022 Cancellation Tomorrow

Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The petition has been filed by students of 15 states. It seeks top court’s intervention against the board exams of the CBSE, CISCE, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards. The petitioners also requested alternative assessment methods instead of written exams. The matter will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

The petition has also sought the relief of the constitution of a committee for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students and declaring the result within a time limit and deadline. Last year, several boards, including CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, and other state boards, decided to evaluate students on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Students were promoted to the next class on the basis of their internal exam marks.

Exam to be conducted in two terms

This year CBSE, ICSE along with many state boards have decided to conduct the exam in two phases. Term 1 exam has alredy been conducted and results are awaited by lakhs of students. Few state boards have alredy released term II dates whereas few have not yet announced. "The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behavior by the state government and other boards and are stressed and worried about their future and career," the plea said.

