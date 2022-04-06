CBSE Clarifies Doubts Related To Term 1 & 2 Exam Weightage, 50:50 Ratio To Be Followed

CBSE marking scheme: A fake circular was being circulated all over social media saying that the CBSE has announced that 30% weightage will be given to term I exams and 70% will be given to term II. The fact that circular was fake was clarified by CBSE on Tuesday evening. Central Board of Secondary Education announced that a circular mentioning CBSE has decided to reduce the weightage of term-1 examinations is fake. CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "The circular regarding weightage of term-1, 2 examinations is fake."

The fake circular related to CBSE term 1 and term 2 exam weightage mentioned that the Board has decided to reduce the weightage of term-1 examinations post considering the problems faced by the students and affiliated schools due to the existing conditions at that time. "The weightage of term-1 and 2 examinations will be around 30 and 70 per cent respectively," CBSE weightage fake circular mentioned.

Board suggested Term 1 and Term 2 to have equal weight

In a circular released on March 11, the board had said that the weightage will be decided at the time of the declaration of Term II result and the final performance will be calculated accordingly. It was being said earlier that the marks distribution could be 50% for each term in cases where both are conducted online. For more details, click here.

CBSE term I and term II exam: Overview

CBSE conducted the term I exam in offline mode following all COVID protocols. CBSE term 1 exams question papers had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. Results of both matric and inter term 1 exam has been released. CBSE has extended the deadline to apply for revaluation till April 20, 2022. Steps to apply for revaluation can be checked by clicking here.

The CBSE term 2 exam will begin on April 26, 2022. The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam on June 15, 2022. CBSE term 2 board exam Class 10 and Class 12 will be on fifty percent of the reduced syllabus. The papers will contain both objective and subjective questions.