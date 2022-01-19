CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Likely To Be Out This Month, Check Full Details Here

CBSE Term 1 Result: Students who took the class 10th or class 12th term 1 exam from Central Board of Secondary Education are waiting for results to be out. As of now, CBSE has not announced any official date to release CBSE 12th result or CBSE 10th result 2021. However, it is being speculated that the results can be declared anytime this month. It is being expected as last week a CBSE official had told a media organisation that the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 exams is ongoing. He shared that the Board will be reviewing the evaluation process in January third week. The official, when being asked about the result date said, "The Covid-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations.”

After the release of CBSE term 1 exam result, students will be able to access the scorecards on the official websites. The list of official websites on which results will be checked has been attached below. Students will also be able to check it through SMS, UMANG app, and through DigiLocker app too.

CBSE term 1 exam: Websites to check scores

cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here is how to check scores

Candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, look for the link which reads CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022

Candidates will then be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth

Post logging in, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the result and also take its printout for future references

How to check CBSE term 1 results via SMS

CBSE results may also be available through SMS. Students will be able to check results by registering their phone numbers. The SMS could be sent individually for both 10th and 12th classes.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Evaluation Process