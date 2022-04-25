CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams To Begin From April 26; Board Issues Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Monday, said that over 35 lakh students will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams that are scheduled to begin on April 26. It also said that all COVID-19 norms implemented in the previous examinations will be strictly followed during the CBSE term 2 board exam.

For Class 10 students, the exams are scheduled from April 26 to May 24 and CBSE Class 12 board exams will begin on April 26 and end on June 15. Class 10 exams will be held for 75 subjects and Class 12 exams for 114 subjects. The total number of students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 term 2 board exams is 21,16,209, and the CBSE term 2 board exams for Class 12 is 14,54,370.

The CBSE board, earlier in the day, conducted a webinar to prepare functionaries for the term 2 exams. An official statement read, "To ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres, CBSE conducted a Webinar today which was attended by more than 26,000 schools and the staff."

"CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. As the examinations would be conducted after COVID hence, CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examination," the statement added. The board also said that the timetable has been set in such a manner that there is sufficient time for students to prepare for each paper.

All those students who are going to appear in the examination must download their admit cards from the official website of the CBSE. In case students fail to download the admit card they will not be allowed to take the exams. Follow the below-given steps to download the admit card.

CBSE Term 2 Exam instructions