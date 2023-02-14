CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Exams From February 15, Will Go On Till April 5

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the examinations for class 10 and 12 from from February 15, 2023 to April 5, 2023. The notification was released by CBSE on Tuesday.

This year, 38,83,710 students would be appearing for the examinations from over 7,250 centres, as per the notificaton.

The exams for class 10 will be conducted for 16 days and will end on March 21. The examinations for class 12 will be held for 36 days till April 5. For class 10, CBSE will conduct the examinations in 76 subjects and for class 12 in 115 subjects respectively.

The CBSE has made proper arrangements for holding the examinations in India and in 26 other nations. The authority has also given elaborate instructions to all the stakeholders, so as to ensure that all the vital information for conduct of examinations reach responsible officials at the examination centres.

CBSE has created the schedule in a manner that students get enough time to prepare for exams of all subjects.

As per the information gathered from all the examination centres, all the preparations have been made by the centres for holding the examinations without any issue.