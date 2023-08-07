CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023: How To Apply For Verification Of Marks, Revaluation

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the portal to apply for class 10th compartment exam verification of marks. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks and want a re-check can apply for marks verification online at cbseit.in. The window will close at 11:59 pm on August 8, 2023. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 for verification of marks for each subject. A direct link to apply for marks verification has been given below.
Candidates can apply for re-evaluation of marks on August 16 till 11.59 pm. They will have to pay Rs 100 per question. Only those who have obtained scanned copy of their answer books can apply for re-evaluation of marks. To obtain a scanned copy of the CBSE class response sheet, candidates will be able to apply online on August 12 by paying a fee of Rs 500 per answer book.
CBSE declared the class 10th compartment result 2023 on August 4. A total of 127622 appeared for the exam out of which 47.4% (60551) passed. This year, a total of 21557 students appeared for CBSE Class 10th improvement exam including 14318 boys and 7239 girls.
