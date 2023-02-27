CBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis: 'Questions Were Easy To Moderate'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 English exam today, February 27, 2023. The English paper consisted of Language and Literature sections. According to students, the paper was between easy to moderate and most questions were attempted by the candidates.

CBSE Class 10 English Paper analysis

The students were given general passages in the reading section of the question paper. According to students, there were three sections in the paper- Section A (Reading skills), Section B (Grammar and Writing), and Section C (Literature). The students claimed that the questions in all three sections were easy to attempt. However, there were a few tricky questions.

According to teachers who have analysed the English paper, the questions were easy and based on the guidelines and directives provided by the CBSE. The question paper consisted of direct questions rather than an extrapolatory perspective.

The teachers also claimed that the question paper was in line with the sample paper released by the CBSE prior to the exam. The reading sections had familiar passages, the writing section had familiar topics and subjects, the Grammar-based questions were basic and the questions in the Literature section were to test the basic depth-reading of chapters.

Most of the students claimed that the questions were easily solved as it required only basic analysis, critical thinking and reasoning. The students were also able to complete the paper within the timeline and enough time was left for the revision and correction phase.

CBSE Class 10 English Paper exam concludes

CBSE conducted the Class 10 English exam today, February 27, between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM and the candidates were given three hours of time to attempt the exam paper. A total of 15 minutes were given to the candidates prior to the exam to go through the question paper.

According to the official timetable, the next exam is on March 1 for Malayalam, Punjabi, Odia, Kannada, Assamese and Sindhi.

This year, over 38 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams this year. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students. The class 10 board exams are conducted pan-India from February 15 to March 21, 2023.