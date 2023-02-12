CBSE Class 10 Evaluation To Be Completed In 12 Days, Notice For PGT, Evaluators Issued

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the evaluation of CBSE board exam papers. The board has undertaken various measures for smooth conduct of the exam and error-free evaluation of papers. A strong policy for evaluation has been framed to ensure zero error assessment.

CBSE has decide to depute one Post-Graduate Test for Physics, Chemistry and Biology and one PGT for Geography, History, Economics, Political Science as evaluators to assist the other evaluators in science and social sciences for class 10 board exam.

CBSE class 10 evaluation to be completed within 12 days

The number of answer books to be evaluated by one PGT has been fixed 20 per day in main subjects and 25 in remaining subjects to provide sufficient time for quality evaluation. The evaluation will be done for 10-12 days from 9 am to 5 pm. During this period, 20/25 answer books will be evaluated by each evaluator in eight hours. The evaluators will not be allowed to leave evaluation centre before the closing time, the CBSE notice reads. CBSE has asked the schools to relieve their teachers immediately for evaluation.

"Further for capacity building of evaluators not only guidelines for each functionary involved in evaluation have been developed but many capacity building programmes are proposed to be conducted. Beside this, for last minute updates. short videos are also being prepared," the official notice reads.

Accordingly, all the schools (Principal & Management) are directed to relieve their teachers immediately as per the instructions received from Regional Office concerned. Teachers should be relieved for full time for all the days of evaluation of their subject by issuing the relieving certificate. Similarly, relieving of the teachers for evaluation will be the responsibility of Principal/Management as soon as evaluation is over. Chief Nodal Supervisor (CNS) will also issue relieving certificate to the teachers.