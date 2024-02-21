Advertisement

CBSE conducted the Class 10 Hindi Course B paper today, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The exam was well-balanced and received positive feedback from students. The paper consisted of two sections, with a total of 80 marks to be completed within three hours. The difficulty level was moderate, and most students were able to complete the paper within the allotted time. The following is a detailed analysis of the exam paper.

CBSE Class 10th Hindi Paper Analysis

Shikha ,TGT, KIIT World School,Gurugram said, “The three-hour assessment consisted of two main sections—Section A focused on unseen passages and grammar while Section B included literature subjective parts and creative writing exercises.”

Section A:

Advertisement

Unseen Passages (10 marks): Students reported that these passages were not overly complex, requiring them to demonstrate their comprehension skills rather than deciphering intricate language or concepts.

Grammar & Literature MCQ (30 marks): This segment featured straightforward multiple-choice questions, allowing most students to answer confidently without much trouble.

Section B:

Advertisement

Literature Subjective Part: Although this portion demanded a strong grasp of the subjects, many students felt they could handle the questions effectively if they had studied thoroughly and understood the themes, characters, and literary techniques present in the texts.

Creative Writing with Options: This section contained tasks such as paragraph writing and short story writing, which were deemed quite manageable by the majority of examinees.

“Students noted that there were no errors in the question paper, and the content remained consistent across Sets 1, 2, and 3, although some questions in the literature section differed between sets. Overall, the paper was considered easy to average in terms of its difficulty level, catering to various types of learners while remaining true to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum.Language usage in the paper was described as clear and accessible, provided that students took care to read each question carefully before attempting to respond. With the completion of the Hindi Course B examination, students now await results eagerly, hoping to see their hard work reflected in their scores,” Shikha added.

Advertisement



