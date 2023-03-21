CBSE Class 10 Math Exam Analysis: 'Balanced Paper With Some Tricky Questions'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th board exams concluded today with a Mathematics paper. The CBSE class 10 math paper was successfully conducted today, March 21, 2023. The exam was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Moreover, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) gave an additional 15 minutes to the students to go through the question paper. The CBSE class 10th mathematics exam according to the initial review was moderate to attempt, on the other hand, the Basic Mathematics exam from Class 10th was easy. Check detailed paper analysis here.

CBSE class 10 math paper analysis

“Today's class 10 CBSE Mathematics exam paper was catering to the needs of all sections of the students. Some tricky questions and competency-based questions were making the students apply the acquired knowledge,” said Sadhvi Parashar, TGT Mathematics, DPS Raj nagar extension.

“The paper was well balanced and planned in such a way that those who have followed NCERT will be able to perform well. The children need to stay focused while attempting such a paper. The utilization of 15 min reading time is of utmost importance so that the children get the time to revise the answer scripts. Students came happily out of the exam centre,” she added.

“The response of the students was satisfactory. Most of them found the paper to be easy and balanced. Overall, basic mathematics paper was easy and based on NCERT with a steady approach for all kind of students,” said Ayushi Jain, TGT Maths, MRG School. “Standard mathematics paper was also balanced with very few analytical questions. The students are confident and hopeful about securing good scores as they were prepared for more challenging questions,” she added.

"Overall the CBSE Class X Board Maths (Standard) Paper 2023 was of moderate difficulty as there were a total of 13 easy-type questions, 15 medium-type questions & 10 difficult-type questions. The Section-A of the question paper consisted of Objective Type Questions with a balance of formula and application-based questions. Section A of the question paper was easy and more focussed on the simple application of concepts. Section B of the question paper was a blend of both theorems and application-based questions. A few questions were based on analytical aspects with moderate difficulty," Raji G Krishnan (Manager - BYJU'S Tuition Centre) said.

"Overall the CBSE Class X Board Maths (Basic) Paper 2023 was more difficult as there were a total of 8 easy-type questions, 17 medium-type questions & 13 difficult-type questions. The Section-A of the question paper consisted of Objective Type Questions with the most formula-based questions. Section A of the question paper was easy. Section B and C of the question paper was of medium difficulty while section D and E were difficult. Most of the questions were lengthy. Compared to last year, this year the Maths subject was more difficult," he added.

"A Few students found it to be lengthy, however managing time and maintaining focus was a challenge for below-average students. Mathematics Standard. All Case study questions were tricky, and some students would have struggled with them. As they would have been required to think slightly outside the box to solve them. Overall set 3 was comparatively difficult, the other Sets were balanced and more scoring," Pratibha Sharma, Academic Director Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir Delhi said.

"Today's Mathematics paper (for outside Delhi region) had a larger number of competence-based questions, thus making it moderate to difficult. Questions were application based and not directly from NCERT. Even the 1 marker question required a fair amount of calculations; thus, many students found the paper lengthy. While the above-average learners enjoyed solving it, the paper was a little demotivating for an average learner, especially when they have a phobia associated with the subject. The Case study questions were also tricky, and many students could not comprehend the Probability Case Study," Deepti Sharma, Educator, Shiv Nadar School Gurgaon said.

"A competency-based question paper is a welcome change in the subject, but when the total number of questions is 38+ and students are attempting the paper in a span of 3 hours, there is a need to balance the number of competency-based questions. Going forward, the CBSE can look at reducing the total number of questions so that students get ample time to think, analyse and solve the questions. The paper was clearly lengthy for most students, and they came out disappointed as they could not complete the paper," she added.