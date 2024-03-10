Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 10 Mathematics exam tomorrow, March 11, 2024. The exam, which will last for three hours, will begin at 10:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm. As students prepare for the upcoming exam, they can access important resources such as sample papers, the date sheet, and the admit card from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

For those appearing for the Mathematics exam, it is crucial to download the CBSE Class 10 admit card 2024, specifically for the Mathematics paper, from the official website mentioned above. Additionally, students can refer to the CBSE 10th Mathematics syllabus, marking scheme, and sample papers available on the official academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Pattern

The Mathematics exam will consist of two versions: Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard, each carrying 80 marks. The question paper will be divided into five sections – A, B, C, D, and E, with internal choices provided within each section.

Here's a breakdown of the section-wise number and type of questions:

Section A: 20 multiple-choice questions (1 mark each)

Section B: 5 Short Answer (SA)-type questions (2 marks each)

Section C: 6 Short Answer - II (SA-II)-type questions (3 marks each)

Section D: 4 Long Answer (LA)-type questions (5 marks each)

Section E: 3 source-based, case-based, passage-based, or integrated units of assessment (4 marks each with sub-parts)

Important Chapters to Revise Before CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Paper

Based on previous years' question papers and the weightage of marks allotted to each unit in the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus, the following chapters are considered important and should be revised thoroughly before the exam:

Real Numbers: This chapter usually includes questions on Euclid's division lemma, fundamental theorem of arithmetic, and properties of rational and irrational numbers.

Polynomials: Questions from this chapter typically involve finding zeroes of polynomials, factorization, and algebraic identities.

Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables: Topics covered in this chapter include graphical representation of linear equations, elimination and substitution methods, and word problems related to linear equations.

Quadratic Equations: Important concepts include finding roots of quadratic equations, nature of roots, and solving quadratic equations by factorization, completing the square, and using the quadratic formula.

Arithmetic Progressions: Questions on the nth term of an AP, sum of n terms, and word problems related to arithmetic progressions are common.

Triangles: This chapter includes properties of triangles, congruence criteria, similarity of triangles, and Pythagoras theorem.

Coordinate Geometry: Topics such as distance formula, section formula, and area of triangles are frequently tested.

Introduction to Trigonometry: Basic trigonometric ratios, trigonometric identities, and applications of trigonometry in solving problems related to heights and distances are important.

Statistics: Questions on calculating mean, median, mode, and graphical representation of data are common.

Probability: This chapter usually includes questions on theoretical probability, experimental probability, and basic concepts of probability.

These chapters cover a significant portion of the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus and have been consistently featured in previous years' question papers.

CBSE Class 10 Math Marking Scheme

The syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics 2024 is categorized into different units, with marks allotted as follows:

Number Systems: 6 marks

Algebra: 20 marks

Coordinate Geometry: 6 marks

Geometry: 15 marks

Trigonometry: 12 marks

Mensuration: 10 marks