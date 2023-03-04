CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: Students Find Chemistry Easiest, Physics Toughest

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the annual exams for classes 10th and 12th. This year, approximately 38 lakh candidates are taking their board exams. CBSE conducted the class 10th Science paper successfully on March 4. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who appeared for the class 10th Science paper found the difficulty level of questions moderate.

CBSE class 10th Science paper pattern

The question paper was divided into 5 sections A, B, C, D and E. The total marks were 80. Section A consisted of 20 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. Section B consisted of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each. Section C had 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Section D consisted of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each. Section E had 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.

CBSE class 10th science paper analysis

Many students who took the exam today said that they found Chemistry the easiest and Physics was the toughest among all three. However, the questions were simple and direct.

"Overall the CBSE Class X Board Science Paper 2023 was of moderate difficulty as there were a total of 8 easy type questions, 24 medium type questions & 7 difficult type questions. Compared to last year, this year the Science subject was of moderate difficulty,"Raji G Krishnan (Manager - BYJU'S Tuition Centre said.

" MCQs were easy. Diagrammatic questions were asked for labelling and the level of questions were also easy. Case based study questions were also found easy to moderate' level," Dr. Nisha Sharma ,Science Teacher ,KIIT World School Gurugram said.