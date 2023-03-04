CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Today, Check Important Tips And Guidelines For Exam Day

CBSE class 10th Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the class 10th Science paper today, March 4. CBSE will conduct the exams for the Science paper in a single shift today. The exam will begin at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm. The exam will be for 80 marks. CBSE began the board exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th on February 15.

CBSE 10th Science Exams 2023: Guidelines

Reach the exam centres before the reporting time to avoid last minute rush.

Do not forget to bring your CBSE to admit card and your school ID card.

Bring your pens and other stationary items as mentioned on the instructions page of the CBSE admit cards.

Do not bring any Bluetooth electronic devices.

Students will get extra 15 minutes to read the question paper. They are advised to read the questions carefully. Check exam-day guidelines here.

Important tips for the exam-day

Do not skip breakfast. You cannot focus on your paper on an empty stomach. Listen to your favourite music to relax. Students should not study anything new on exam day. One should revise the topics they have already studied for. Take a look at the important notes you must have made for the exam-day revision. Stay calm and don't worry. You will be able to write the answers better when you stay calm and positive. One must be confident about their exam preparation.

CBSE Board Exams 2023

This year, over 38 lakh students are registered to appear for the CBSE Board Exams 2023. CBSE has set up 7250 exam centres across the nation and 26 countries abroad for 38, 83, 710 registered candidates. The exams for class 10 will end on March 21. The examinations for class 12 will continue till April 5. For class 10, CBSE is conducting the examinations in 76 subjects and for class 12 in 115 subjects, respectively.