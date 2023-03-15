CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis: 'Questions Were Moderate,' Say Students

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) annual board exams for classes 10th and 12th are underway. This year, approximately 38 lakh candidates are appearing for their board exams. CBSE conducted the class 10th Social Science paper successfully on March 15. The exam was held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students who appeared for the class 10th Science paper found the difficulty level of questions moderate.

CBSE class 10th Social Science paper analysis

Many students who took the exam today said that they found the Social Science paper to be moderate. However, the questions were simple and direct. Many questions were similar to that of the sample question paper provided by CBSE.

"The questions were easy to critical. Some questions were tricky. There were some case-based questions too," said a student.

"Most of the questions were application based. These questions were also there in the CBSE sample paper. I found the paper easy," another student said,

"The question paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis and application based questions. Most of the students were able to complete the paper well in time and also could save some time for revision," said Priyanka Swami, TGT, Social science, KIIT World School, Gurugram.