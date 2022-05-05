CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Math Paper Analysis; Students Find Paper 'easy But Lenghthy'

CBSE Math Paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 mathematics exams on Thursday, May 5. The examination was held in one shift from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The CBSE term 2 2022 Class 10 Mathematics exam was held for a total score of 40. The examination was held under strict COVID-related measures.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Maths Paper Analysis

In this article, we have shared the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam analysis. Students must note that this analysis is based on reviews given by teachers and students. One class 10 student who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam found the paper was neither tough nor easy; it was "balanced." Another class 10 student expressed that the paper was according to the pattern provided by the board. She said the question paper contained adequate internal choices, which was a great relief for all students. She said, "A and Section B were easy for maths standard paper, but section C was a little moderate."

CBSE Class 10 Maths Paper Analysis

Other students from Delhi's MRG School, Rohini, said that in Section A, the 2 mark questions were easy, but it would have required more time for the students to write the step-wise solutions. Meanwhile, another student said that the maths question paper was easy but lengthy, and there were a few questions that were easy but time-consuming.

Students found the Class 10 Maths exam "easy but lengthy"

Several students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam said that the mathematics question paper was easy but at the same time lengthy, as they were required to write long solutions. While some said that the paper was easy and scoring. However, the majority of students said that they found the Class 10 Maths paper easy but lengthy. One student from Delhi's Paharganj said that the overall level of toughness of the questions asked in the exam was good and not too tough. He said he did not find the question paper lengthy, but rather easy and scoring. While experts have expressed that the questions were fully based on the syllabus and it was easy.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative