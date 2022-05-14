CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Social Science Exam Analysis: Students Find Paper 'easy, Not Lengthy'

CBSE SST exam review: Central Board of Secondary Education class 10 students took the Social Science exam on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The exam was conducted in single-shift at various exam centres across the country. Students are giving mixed reactions to the difficulty level of paper. Teachers are saying that the map question was easy and also that there were no twisted or tricky questions. Many students were found happy with the paper, whereas some students found the paper bit difficult.

CBSE term 2 exam 2022: Check social science exam analysis here

A student from CBSE affiliated school said, "It was moderately easy exam, the questions were NCERT based, it was how one attempted them that made a difference." Many students are focusing on the fact that the best part was that paper was not lengthy and they could complete it in time. The paper was divided into sections and yet covered the full syllabus.

CBSE 10th Social Science Exam: Tecahers' reaction

A teacher from Gugugram school said, "All questions of the social science exam including from the sections of civics, history and geography were along expected lines keeping in line with the CBSE pattern and the NCERT standards. The question paper did not hold any surprises for the students and most would have done well." Teacher also emphasized on the fact that there were many students at her centre who completed their exams well before time, They had over 1 hour time to revise the paper.

Another teacher said, “Even the question of “Map” wherein we had to identify the location of the given power plant, airport, and nuclear plant was easy enough and I got it right despite being a little wary of Map-based questions”. “I hope to score well in it. None of the questions were tough and the question paper held no surprises. I found the question paper to be much easier than that came in Term-1 exam,” she said.

Students found the Class 10 Maths exam "easy but lengthy"

CBSE conducted the maths exam on May 5, 2022. Several students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam said that the mathematics question paper was easy but at the same time lengthy, as they were required to write long solutions. While some said that the paper was easy and scoring. However, the majority of students said that they found the Class 10 Maths paper easy but lengthy. One student from Delhi's Paharganj said that the overall level of toughness of the questions asked in the exam was good and not too tough. He said he did not find the question paper lengthy, but rather easy and scoring. While experts have expressed that the questions were fully based on the syllabus and it was easy.