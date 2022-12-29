Last Updated:

CBSE Class 10th 12th Exams Schedule Released; Check Dates Here

CBSE Class 10 & 12 exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the highly anticipated CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam schedule

CBSE

CBSE Class 10 & 12 exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the highly anticipated CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam schedule. Students must take note that the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 will begin on February 15, 2023, with Painting and other exams, and will conclude on March 21, 2023. Whereas, the Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

 

CBSE Class 10 Exam Schedule

Subject

 

Dates
  • English

 
  • February 17, 2023
  • Science

 
  • March 04, 2023
  • Social Science

 
  • March 15, 2023
  • Hindi A/ B

 
  • March 17, 2023
  • Mathematics Basic/ Standard

 
  • March 21, 2023

CBSE Class 12 Exam Schedule

Subject

Dates

English

 Feb 24

Chemistry

 

 Feb 28

Physics

 Mar 6

Mathematics

 

 Mar 11

Physical Education

 

 Mar 13

Biology

 

 Mar 16

Economics

 

 Mar 17

Computers

 

 Mar 23

 

Business Studies

 

Mar 25

History

 

 Mar 29

Accountancy

 

 Mar 31

Psychology

 

 Apr 5

According to the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 board exam will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai papers and will conclude with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. Whereas, the CBSE class12 board exam will commence with the Entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper. The exams for Class 12 will be held between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers. "Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes," the official notice reads. "Competitive examinations, including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet of Class 12," the board added.

Here's direct link to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule

Image: PTI

