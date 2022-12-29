CBSE Class 10th 12th Exams Schedule Released; Check Dates Here

CBSE Class 10 & 12 exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the highly anticipated CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam schedule. Students must take note that the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 will begin on February 15, 2023, with Painting and other exams, and will conclude on March 21, 2023. Whereas, the Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Schedule

Subject Dates English February 17, 2023 Science March 04, 2023 Social Science March 15, 2023 Hindi A/ B March 17, 2023 Mathematics Basic/ Standard March 21, 2023

CBSE Class 12 Exam Schedule

Subject Dates English Feb 24 Chemistry Feb 28 Physics Mar 6 Mathematics Mar 11 Physical Education Mar 13 Biology Mar 16 Economics Mar 17 Computers Mar 23 Business Studies Mar 25 History Mar 29 Accountancy Mar 31 Psychology Apr 5

According to the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 board exam will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai papers and will conclude with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. Whereas, the CBSE class12 board exam will commence with the Entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper. The exams for Class 12 will be held between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers. "Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes," the official notice reads. "Competitive examinations, including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet of Class 12," the board added.

