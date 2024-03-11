Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10 Mathematics examination today, March 11, 2024. The examination will commence at 10:30 AM. As students gear up to appear for this crucial examination, it is essential to adhere to important instructions and exam day guidelines provided by the CBSE.

CBSE Class 10 Math Exam 2024: Instructions for Candidates

Admit Card: Candidates must ensure to carry their CBSE Class 10 Mathematics admit card to the examination center. Without the admit card, candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

Reach Early: It is advisable for candidates to reach the examination center well before the reporting time. This will help in avoiding any last-minute rush and ensure a smooth commencement of the examination.

Advertisement

COVID-19 Protocols: In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, candidates must strictly adhere to all safety protocols mandated by the authorities. This includes wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and using hand sanitizers.

Stationery: Candidates should bring their own stationery, including pens, pencils, erasers, and rulers. Borrowing of stationery items from fellow candidates is not allowed inside the examination hall.

Advertisement

Read Instructions Carefully: Upon receiving the question paper, candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the question paper and answer sheet carefully before attempting the questions.

Answering Questions: Candidates should start answering the questions only after carefully reading and understanding them. They should attempt all questions sequentially and avoid any unnecessary wastage of time.

Advertisement

Use of Rough Sheets: Rough work should be done only on the designated rough sheets provided by the examination center. Writing on the question paper or any other unauthorized material is strictly prohibited.

Exam Day Guidelines:

Reporting Time: Candidates must report to the examination center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Verification: Upon arrival, candidates will undergo a verification process where their admit cards and identity proofs will be checked by the invigilators.

Advertisement

Seating Arrangement: Candidates will be allotted specific seats in the examination hall as per the seating arrangement made by the authorities. They must occupy their allotted seats only.

Exam Duration: The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics exam will have a duration of three hours. Candidates must utilize the entire duration effectively to complete the exam.

Advertisement

Maintain Silence: Once inside the examination hall, candidates should maintain complete silence and avoid any form of communication with fellow candidates.

Prohibited Items: Candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying any electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or any other unauthorized materials inside the examination hall.

Advertisement

Seek Assistance: In case of any confusion or clarification needed during the examination, candidates should raise their hand and seek assistance from the invigilator without disturbing others.