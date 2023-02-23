CBSE Class 10th Science Exam 2023: Expert Shares Strategies, Tips & Tricks To Score Well

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th and 12th board exams are underway. The board exams began on February 15 and will continue till April. CBSE will conduct the exam for class 10th Science paper on March 4. Students who are worried about their Science paper should relax and focus on the important topics and strategies to score good marks in the exam. To ease your stress and help you prepare well for the exam, we have brought some tips and tricks to crack the exam. Abdul Samim, Zonal Academic Head, BYJU’S Tuition Centre Jharkhand in conversation with Republic World has shared some expert advice for the students. Read on...

Strategies to prepare for CBSE class 10th Science paper

Fractionate your Syllabus:

Let’ 's use a tool here: SWOT, S: SMART, W: WEAKNESS, O: OPPORTUNITY, T: THREATS

Divide the syllabus on the basis of the topics you are sure about, where you feel underconfident, topics which can be done before the exam and the topics you know will come but you are afraid of it.

Example: Most of the students find Acids, Bases & Salts easy to remember because it brings you to your comfort zone (SMART). But then you find difficulty in remembering the formulas & diagrams- from reproductive system diagrams to genetics crosses (WEAKNESS)- for this practice is the key, highlight the questions from PYQ- easy gain (OPPORTUNITY) and underconfident to perform well- is your THREAT, but mindset with strategy will overcome it for sure.

Science works on factuality:

In the Science exam, a very common question comes up: how to score good marks? So only a well-labelled diagram and step-wise step-solved numericals with reasoning can help you to get the same. Diagrams will save you from losing your marks and flowcharts of any process will save you time in answering lengthy questions.

Example: Double Circulation isn’t a lengthy process, but yes! Flowcharts can help you to present the understanding in an easily understood way, which will fetch you good marks.

Even if you are prepared then again your mind keeps on worrying about the exam day right? To keep your mind calm follow the strategy discussed below:

Strategy to do wonders:

Just after receiving the question paper, start going through the questions thoroughly. Highlight those questions which you are confident about, encircle those questions which you are partially aware of and cross-mark those questions which you are not sure about. Start with the answers to those questions which you are sure of. This will boost your confidence and give a good outlook to your answer sheet. Then attempt the partially known questions and finally attempt the unknown questions to some extent at least. This will not result in a deduction of your mark, but if your answer is close to what has been asked then it might turn out to be lucky to fetch some marks.

*Remember: Don’t leave any questions unanswered. Attempt all questions.

Personify your understanding:

Follow the points while writing your science exam paper:

Before starting with any answer, frame the answer in your mind and then proceed. In science exams, answers written in points are always liked, because nobody will read the stories written in paragraph format.

For MCQs, write the option number as well as the answer given in that option, eg: if for any question four options are given and option (b) with Sodium written is the correct option then while writing the answer we will write “(b). Sodium”.

For “Fill in the blanks” write the full statement with the answer in the blank space, eg: Fluorine is the most electronegative element in the periodic table.

For 1-mark answers, try to complete the answer in one or two lines. Writing a full paragraph will not fetch you extra marks, rather it may result in something opposite in some cases. Stick to the point. Don’t write novels.

Use very simple language to write your answer, but make sure you use the keyword and underline it.

For every definition asked, give examples. This creates a good impact on the examiner.

Wherever diagrams, flowcharts or tables are required, draw them neatly and label them. For example: If you are being asked about the nature and position of the image of an object, check for how many marks the question has been asked. If it is a one-mark question then just stick to the question and answer accordingly. But if it is a five marks question, then draw the diagram first (irrespective of whether it is mentioned or not in the question) and then make a proper table to write down the nature and position of the image formed.

For numerical, write all the values mentioned in the question corresponding to their quantities, eg: F = 20 N, S = 10 m. Then write the formula required for calculation, eg: W = F x S.

With all the points mentioned above your mental health is important, so relax and plan to excel in your science exam without any fear and anxiety to perform, but with reliance and conviction that you will surely score well in it.

All the very best for your exams!!!

(Disclaimer: The tips and tricks for the exam have been shared by Abdul Samim, Zonal Academic Head, BYJU’S Tuition Centre Jharkhand. Republic World does not take any responsibility for its effectiveness.)