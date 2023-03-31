CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Today; Check Important Instructions Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12th exam for the accountancy paper today. Students of the Commerce stream will appear for the Accountancy paper today. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm. The paper will be of 80 marks. There will be two sections of the paper. Candidates will have to choose any one of them. There will be a 34 questions. Candidates must follow the exam-day guidelines and instructions printed on their admit card. Check here.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper: Important guidelines

The candidates must reach the exam centre before the reporting time. According to the official notice, the exam will begin at 10:30 am and the students will get an extra 15 minutes to go through the question paper. It's advised to every student that they should be in the exam hall by 10 am. The candidates must also carry their admit cards and exam-related documents without which the security officials can restrict the entry of the candidates to the exam hall.

Any type of electronic device or gadget is strictly prohibited inside the exam venue. Students are advised to read the exam-day instructions on their admit card carefully before coming for the History paper. The students must also bring their own stationery items as asking for the same from other examinees during the exam is strictly not allowed. Follow the instructions given on the question paper and try writing answers within the word limit and time frame.