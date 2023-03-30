CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Tomorrow, Check Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th board exams are underway. The CBSE class 12th board exams began on February 15. According to the official schedule, the Class 12 Accountancy exam for candidates in the Commerce stream will be conducted tomorrow, March 31. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination should check the exam-day guidelines and last-minute preparation tips.

CBSE class 12 Accountancy Sample Question Paper

According to the sample question paper shared by the board, the Accountancy paper will consist of 34 questions, which would carry 80 marks. The questions would come divided into two sections- Part A and B. Part - A is compulsory for all candidates. Part - B has two options i.e. (i) Analysis of Financial Statements and (ii) Computerised Accounting. Students must attempt only one of the given options.

Question numbers 1 to 16 and 27 to 30 carry 1 mark each. Questions 17 to 20, 31and 32 carry 3 marks each. Questions from 21,22 and 33 carry 4 marks each 8. Questions from 23 to 26 and 34 carry 6 marks each 9. There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 7 questions of one mark, 2 questions of three marks, 1 question of four marks and 2 questions of six marks.