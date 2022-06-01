CBSE Class 12 Banking Paper 2022 Analysis: Paper Was 'easy With No Surprises'

CBSE class 12 term 2 banking exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education, also known as CBSE conducted the CBSE Class 12 banking exam on June 1, 2022. Class 12 students who took the exam, had mixed reactions about the question paper. Many students said that the question paper was tougher than the term 1 exam question paper. A student who took the exam said, that although the paper was tougher, there were no surprises as the questions were from within the syllabus.

Question paper was not lengthy

Talking about if the question paper was lengthy, a student said that the paper was not at all lengthy. In fact many students at her centre had enough time to revise their papers. She further said, "I was able to complete answering all the questions well within the stipulated one-and-a-half hours for the 30 marks exam.”

Neither theory nor numerical part was tough

The question paper was divided into two major sections. Most of the students found both sections easy. The numerical were easy to solve. One student said, "The best part of the exam was that the numerical was not time consuming,"

CBSE term 2 exam: COVID guidelines are being followed

The exams are being conducted in pen and paper mode. Students have to reach the exam centre well before time. They are also being provided with 15 minutes of time to read the question papers. Since the exam is in offline mode, COVID protocols like wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing are being followed.

CBSE extends deadline for schools to upload class 10, 12 practical marks

CBSE on May 25 released a letter that has been passed on to Head of the Schools, Affiliated with CBSE. The letter is regarding extension of last date for uploading of marks in respect of Practical Examinations or internal assessment for classes 10 and 12. Earlier a letter was issued in March which instructed the schools to conduct the practical examinations for class 10 and 12. The last date was to be 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes. To know more about it, click here.