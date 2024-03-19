×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam: Moderate Level with High-Scoring MCQs and Tricky Subjective Questions

CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Review: Initial reviews suggest that the exam was well-received by students, with a mix of theory and application-based questions.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Analysis
CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Analysis | Image:PTI
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Biology exam today from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Initial reviews suggest that the exam was well-received by students, with a mix of theory and application-based questions.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Analysis: 

According to Shalini Almadi, Senior Coordinator Biology at Vidyagyan School, the Biology exam of 2024 was of moderate difficulty level. The questions adhered to the prescribed syllabus and pattern outlined by the CBSE. While most questions demanded critical thinking and application of concepts, some students found the case studies ambiguous, leading to confusion. However, despite these challenges, the paper maintained a balanced approach, encompassing various aspects of the subject matter.

Sujata, PGT Biology at KIIT World School Gurugram, stated that the exam featured a mix of Objective Type Questions, including Assertion and Reason Questions in Section A, testing students' comprehension and recall abilities. Section B contained relatively easier questions, while Section C presented a blend of theoretical and application-based inquiries, including analytical questions of moderate complexity. Section D included two case-based questions, which were easy to solve. Section E incorporated Competency Based Questions emphasizing application and analysis concepts.

Overall, the level of the biology paper was moderate, with high-scoring MCQs and a few tricky subjective questions requiring critical thinking. The paper was balanced, ranging from simple to slightly tricky questions, mostly derived directly from the NCERT textbooks. This made it easier for students who had thoroughly studied the prescribed syllabus.

 

 

 

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

