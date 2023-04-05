CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Concludes With Psychology Paper, Check Analysis Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the class 12 board exams today with Psychology paper. The exam for class 10th and 12th board began on February 15. CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded on March 21.

CBSE successfully conducted its Class 12 psychology paper today, April 5. The students were given three hours to complete the examination between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper consisted of 36 questions for 70 marks. The question paper was divided into two sections. Overall, the candidates found questions to be moderate and claimed that there were hardly any lengthy questions.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam: Paper Analysis

"CBSE board examination of Psychology was conducted on 5th April 2023. The question paper was of moderate difficulty level. Most of the questions were tricky. Only few direct questions were asked. Case study based questions were more application based and require higher order thinking skills. All the questions were from NCERT. Most of the students were satisfied with their performance but they felt some questions were confusing. The students with conceptual understanding will be able to score well," Satrupa Tyagi, PGT Psychology, DPS Raj nagar extension said.

"Harshita Prabhakar, PGT Psychology, MRG School said, "The level of paper was moderate. According to the students, they were able to complete the paper on time and were able to revise it. The thorough knowledge of basic concepts was good enough to solve most of the questions.The questions were application based and case based. The paper was tricky. Almost all questions need above average concept understanding. No direct questions are there. Some indeed are twisted and confusing. Indepth reading and understanding of NCERT concepts needed for almost all questions.