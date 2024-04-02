Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is on the verge of wrapping up the Class 12 examinations, with the final paper scheduled for today, April 2. Students will be sitting for the Computer Science and Informatics Practices paper, marking the culmination of the academic year 2023-24.

The journey of Class 12 Science stream students commenced on February 27 with the Chemistry paper, leading up to the grand finale with the Computer Science paper on April 2. Notable milestones include the Hindi Elective and Hindi Core exams on February 19, followed by English Elective and English Core on February 22.

Meanwhile, students in the Commerce stream concluded their main exams on March 27 with the Business Studies paper, starting off with Mathematics on March 9. As for the Humanities stream, the curtain fell with the Sociology paper on Monday, April 1, while the Arts stream commenced with Geography on February 29.

Looking ahead, the CBSE has unveiled the date sheet for the upcoming 2024 board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 students nationwide. For Class 10, exams ran from February 15 to March 13, with each session lasting three hours from 10:30 am to noon. Beginning on February 19 with the Sanskrit paper, the last two exams focused on Mathematics and Information Technology on March 11 and 13, respectively.

As the academic year draws to a close, the CBSE gears up for the next session, 2024-25, slated to commence on April 1. The board has already made the syllabus available for both Class 10 and 12 students, accessible through the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Schools have been urged to share the curriculum for the upcoming year with students and teachers alike.

In a circular dated March 22, the board emphasized that there will be no alterations to the curriculum and textbooks for other classes in the academic year 2024-25, starting April 1, 2024.