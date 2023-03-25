CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Concludes Today: Question Paper 'easy To Attempt'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully conducted the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam on March 25. The exam was conducted by the board from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm in offline mode. The candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the paper pattern and exam analysis here.

According to reports, the CBSE Class 12 exam 2023 is being conducted across 7,250 exam centres in India and 26 centres abroad. The Class 12 Business Studies exam was conducted today, March 25, for a total of 80 marks and the candidates got as many as 34 questions to solve. The candidates were required to write answers to the questions with 3 marks between 50 and 75 words. Similarly, answers to the questions carrying 4 marks had to be written in about 150 words and answers to the questions carrying 6 marks had to be about 200 words.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam paper analysis

According to students, the Business Studies paper was easy and the appearing candidates were easily able to attempt all the questions. However, some questions were lengthy and tricky. According to Pooja Kohati, PGT, Business Studies, DPS Rajnagar Extension, students had ample time to revise all answers. MCQ questions were scored and it was also seen that about 40 per cent of the questions asked in the paper were direct and from the NCERT books, Kohati added.

The candidates who did their preparation from the NCERT textbooks hugely benefitted from the examination. Overall, the paper was balanced, however, if learners demonstrate sound knowledge and understanding of topics, they will be able to score good marks, Pooja Kohati added. Sanjana Bhalla, PGT, MRG School, highlighted that this year was a blend of competency-based and case-based questions. "There was a good amalgamation of HOTS and NCERT-based questions as well. The paper overall was very balanced in terms of difficulty," she added. The questions in the exam were also in line with the sample papers released by the board.

Saurabh Sardana, Educator, Shiv Nadar School Faridabad, claimed that CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper was a well-balanced question paper with an amalgamation of easy and analytical questions. He added that most of the questions were direct and based on the concepts of the NCERT. He added that some questions in the exam, especially case study-based questions required a good understanding of the subject.

Whereas, Priyanka Swami (PGT Commerce), KIIT World School, Gurugram, highlighted that Class 12 students seemed happy as questions were in line with the sample paper provided. "We can expect students to score well," she added. According to reports, there was no error spotted in the question paper and students easily accessed every question due to the 'easy' nature of the exam.