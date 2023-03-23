CBSE Class 12 Computer Exam Analysis: 'IP Paper Was Simple And Well-balanced'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Informatics Practices paper on Thursday, March 23. The exam was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam was for 70 marks and was to be attempted within 3 hours. As per the initial feedback, the paper was said to be simple and well-balanced.

CBSE Class 12 IP Paper Analysis

" As per the question paper pattern of the CBSE Class 12 IP exam, the question paper was having a total of 35 questions and as per the CBSE 12th IP marking scheme, section A had 18 questions and section B had seven questions. The question paper consisted of three more sections with section C having five questions, section D consisting of three questions, and section E having two questions. The question paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis and application-based questions. Most of the students were able to complete the paper well in time and also could save some time for revision. All three sets were balanced approaches for the students. Overall an easy-to-average paper as far as the difficulty level is concerned, with a balanced approach for all kinds of students. It was entirely based on NCERT. The paper aimed to test the student’s knowledge and understanding of the prescribed text, their critical thinking skills and their ability to articulate their thoughts coherently," said Uma Sharma, Computer Teacher at KIIT World school Gurugram.