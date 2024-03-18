×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2024 Today; Check Exam-Day Guidelines, Do's and Don'ts Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a class 12th economics paper exam today, March 18. The exam begins at 10.30 am.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2024: What Students Need to Know
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a class 12th economics paper exam today, March 18. The three-hour-long examination is set to commence at 10:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm. Following the conclusion of the exam, a comprehensive analysis of the paper by educators and subject matter experts, alongside student reactions, will be shared.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern

The CBSE Class 12 Economics paper, as per the sample paper provided by the board, is structured into two sections – Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development, totaling 80 marks. It comprises 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), four short-answer questions of 3 marks each, six short-answer questions of four marks each, and four long-answer questions of six marks each.

In adherence to CBSE guidelines, students are required to wear their school uniforms and carry their identity cards and admit cards on all exam days. Prior to attempting the paper, it is recommended that they carefully peruse the paper and the first page of the answer booklet to verify the accuracy of instructions and check for any misprints or errors.

Furthermore, students are advised to review their answers once the examination concludes. All continuation sheets must be organized in the correct sequence and securely attached to the main booklet before submission to the invigilator.

With over 39 lakh students participating in CBSE board exams this year, the Class 10 exams concluded on March 13, while the Class 12 exams will persist until April 2.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Guidelines for Exam Day

  • Arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.
  • Ensure to bring the admit card to the exam hall.
  • Upon receiving the question papers, verify that the subject code and name are accurate and confirm the absence of any misprints or errors.
  • Review any instructions provided on the first page of the answer sheet.
  • After completing the exam, review your answers.
  • If you have used multiple continuation booklets, arrange them in the correct order and fasten them to the main booklet before submission.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

